I get death threats everyday - Mohbad's widow Wunmi finally speaks up

My father-in-law wanted to be in control of my husband's properties and he would literally go all out to destroy my life. He was the one who restricted the marriage yet he was the happiest during the wedding. He has been chastising Liam so much In fact, he was saying that my son has a bow leg and they don't have such in their family. He says that Liam's face is older than his. He even went as far as saying that Mohbad wanted to throw our son into the lagoon under the third mainland bridge.