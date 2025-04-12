I don’t know the person - Funke Akindele addresses claim of underpaying colleague

Nollywood actress, producer, and box office queen Funke Akindele has reacted to being accused of underpaying a certain actor on one of her projects.

She addressed the controversy while speaking with media personality Chude Jideonwo and also opened up on how she recently got overwhelmed with personal issues, including her failed marriage, losing the Lagos governorship election, the passing of her mother, and having to take care of her children alone.

The actress admitted how challenging dealing with the abovementioned issues has been for her, revealing that she recently broke down for weeks.

The box office queen said, “I do not like to mourn. I remember when my mom passed on, I just wanted to get out of it quickly.

“I like to get out of the situation quickly. I do not allow myself to break down, and it affected me after my mom’s death. And I almost died.

“My heart was aching, and something happened online. For the first time, I took my phone, I went live on social media, and I’m like, you all should leave me alone.”

Akindele replies Lande

Speaking on the allegation of underpaying skit maker and actor Ijoba Lande, real name Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, Akindele said she does not know him, explaining that he only came on her set to act, she paid him, and he left.

Recalled that Lande recently called out the actress on social media, claiming he got paid N90,000 after being on set for a whole month.

Talking about how she was impacted by the controversy and her immediate reaction to it, Akindele said, “Do I know this person? No, this person came to act in my movie, got paid, and left. Why are you accusing me of something I didn’t do wrong?

“Do you know what I’m going through? I lost my mum, my marriage fell apart, I lost in politics, and I have to get back to work. I have to earn a living.

“I have children I’m raising alone, and you are stressing me. So, for the first time, I cried. I broke down for weeks.”