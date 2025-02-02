I borrowed clothes to look classy in movies - Funke Akindele recounts humble beginnings

Funke Akindele, the Nollywood and box office queen, has gone down memory lane and recounted how she used to borrow clothes to look classy on movie sets.

The actress and producer recalled how her colleagues, Iyabo Ojo and Tayo Odueke, popularly known as Sikiratu Sindodo, played a massive role in her rise from humble beginnings.

Akindele, who is on vacation in Ghana with her best friend, Eniola Badmus, and skit maker Kamo State, shared videos on her Snapchat that revealed her humble beginning.

Funke Akindele told Badmus in one of the videos how much of a thinker she is. She spoke about the time they had no fame and how they used every opportunity to get the attention of producers.

Speaking about Sikiratu Sindodo's integral role in her career, Akindele revealed how the veteran Yoruba actress borrowed her clothes to look classy and presentable on movie sets.

On Iyabo Ojo’s contribution to her career, she revealed how the actress used to stand up for her until many in the industry noticed her.

Funke Akindele then mimicked one of Iyabo Ojo’s reactions after she was rejected by a producer on a movie set.

A few days ago, Funke Akindele opened up about her hardships on her way to becoming the Nollywood box office queen.

The actress noted that she has faced different career challenges but has learned to stand tall and use her experience to encourage others.