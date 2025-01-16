How I got billed ₦80 million in taxes - Food critic Opeyemi Famakin

After disclosing his weekly earnings from content creation, Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin has now revealed that he was billed a whopping ₦80 million by the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

Famakin humorously narrated the story during his recent interview on the With Chude podcast when speaking on his career as a food critic. He noted that merely two days after he went viral for saying that he earns ₦9 million on a bad week, the LIRS contacted him via email and billed him.

LIRS sent me an email o, they billed me 80 million naira, I paid it o, I pay my tax now. However, I would never talk about my finances again. It was like play, two days after I mentioned my finances they sent me an email.

Even though I told them 'allegedly,' they said no. A whole 80 million naira but let's not discuss it. I am now a proud tax payer. Literally, today I texted my accountant to pay this month's tax. So LIRS, I pay tax now o.

Back in 2024, the controversial food critic raked reactions across social media after revealing his income.

"I consult for restaurants; I also make some money from the businesses I co-own. I'm the highest-paid food critic in Nigeria. When I made the statement saying that I make 9 million in a bad week, people thought I was capping but the money hasn't gone down," he said during his interview on the Echoo Room podcast at the time.