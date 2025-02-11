Her baby is of the Lord - Spyro defends BBNaija's Nengi

Nigerian singer Spyro has taken to former Big Brother Naija star Nengi's defense following her pregnancy announcement, addressing the swirling rumours about the paternity of her unborn child.



Nigerian singer Spyro has taken to former Big Brother Naija star Nengi's defense following her pregnancy announcement, addressing the swirling rumours about the paternity of her unborn child. The singer voiced his support for Nengi on February 10, 2025, via an Instagram post asking trolls to leave her alone.

Honestly, Ya’ll should pls leave her alone and face your lives o 🙄 That baby is of the lord and a BIG gift btw❤️BEAUTIFUL IN AND OUT❤️ always.

Spyro's post was met with a variety of reactions, with many humorous comments from followers and even celebrities.

Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon commented, "Spyro! Spyro!! Spyro!!! How many times did I call you?"

"Even if she is pregnant I don’t know what is the issue. That shows she is fertile and she is a woman. Who impregnate her is nor of our business she is an Adult," another person said in Nengi's defence.

Taking to X on February 11, 2025, the reality star took to X to address the speculations linking her pregnancy to the governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri. In her posts, she expressed her frustration with the persistent rumours, emphasising that the speculations not only affect her but also involve individuals she deeply respects.

She wrote, "As much as I believe social media lies aren’t worth my time, I’ve come to accept that we live in a world where people are quick to spread lies without limits so let me be clear: I’m not pregnant for any governor."

Nengi stressed her refusal to allow her pregnancy to be sullied with false reports and made ugly.

I’ve chosen to speak coz this isn’t just an attack on me, it involves people I hold in the highest regard, and I won’t allow a beautiful, personal part of my life be turned into something ugly. While I continue to mind my own business and enjoy my pregnancy in PEACE, I wish y’all love and a happy Valentine’s weekend.