Gospel Singer Buchi opens up on his dark past in a secret cult

Nigerian gospel reggae sensation Buchi Atuonwu, popularly known as Buchi, recently opened up about his transformative journey from cultism to Christianity.

In an honest chat with Gaise Baba on the show Black Flame, Buchi delved into the spiritual epiphany that led him to abandon his past affiliations and embrace a life dedicated to spreading the gospel through music.​ Reflecting on his departure from the cult, Buchi shared that his understanding of such groups underwent a profound shift. He realised that cultism wasn't merely about clandestine gatherings or rituals but was deeply rooted in spiritual realms. This revelation made him acknowledge the futility of confronting spiritual challenges with physical means. He articulated, "You can't bring a knife to a gun fight and hope to win. It's a spiritual thing." ​

A pivotal moment Buchi recounted a particular incident that served as a turning point in his life. Around the early hours of the morning, between 1 and 2 a.m., he found himself leading a procession of approximately 200 individuals. Without the aid of a microphone, he had to project his voice powerfully to be heard by all. The scene was intense: some participants bore coffins on their heads, others carried red lamps symbolising danger, all united in a common, albeit ominous, purpose. As he led the chants, an unexpected voice whispered into his ear from the left, distinct from the convoy on his right, saying, "You don't belong here." ​ This unexpected message startled him, yet he continued his role in the procession. The diverse assembly of young and old individuals, all poised for potential violence, underscored the cult's nature as a unifying force transcending tribal lines. Buchi observed, "The cult is a leveller where people are united by a course, not tribe." ​