“I have 5 Kids with 4 Women—I’m not cheating again”, – Davido confesses

Nigerian music sensation Davido has been making waves, not just with his chart-topping hits but also with his candid confessions about his personal life.

In a recent sit-down on The Breakfast Club , the music star got real about his rollercoaster experiences with the ladies, admitting he's been dealt with more times than he'd like to count. He emphasised that no amount of money compares to the serenity of a drama-free home.​ Reflecting on his past escapades, Davido made a vow: "I’m not cheating again." He acknowledged his colorful history, noting, "I have five kids with four women." This isn't just talk; it's a commitment to turning over a new leaf.​

A Stroll Down Memory Lane Davido's love life has been anything but private. In 2023, the rumor mill went into overdrive when U.S.-based model Anita Brown and French beauty queen Ivanna Bay both claimed to be carrying his child. The allegations painted a picture of a superstar entangled in a web of romantic complications. Anita even shared alleged chats where Davido and his camp reportedly urged her to consider other options. ​ But the plot thickened. Davido's relationship with his now-wife, Chioma (Chef Chi) Rowland, faced its own set of storms. Despite whispers and side-eyes from the public, Chioma stood firm. Their bond endured, leading to their traditional wedding in June 2024. ​