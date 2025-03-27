"Getting married is no joke" - Davido says, compares marriage and cohabitation

Nigerian music superstar Davido has shared insights into his marriage with his wife, Chioma Adeleke, revealing that they lived together for 8 long years before they officially tied the knot.

During a recent interview, the singer disclosed that he and Chioma, whom he met in university, had been living together for almost a decade before getting married, which made their transition into married life relatively smooth.

“My partner and I have been living together for a long time prior to getting married. I met her in my third year in college, and I was lucky enough for us to move in together early—about eight years before we got married,” he said.

Despite their deep-rooted bond, Davido admitted that marriage comes with its own set of challenges.

The transition was smooth, but it's different; getting married is no joke.

Davido noted that Chioma's understanding and support of his career over the years made life easier, stating that he was mostly on the road for long durations.

Throughout the time we were living together, I was touring and really on the road. She always understood what I did for work, and she knows I’m at my happiest when I work. She knows I love music as she loves being in the kitchen.

The pair officially tied the knot in a large, festival-like traditional affair in Lagos State back in June 2024. The gala was the most anticipated celebrity wedding of the year, given that the wedding was initially set for 2020.