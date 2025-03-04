Feminism is an excuse for people to engage in gender wars - Seun Kuti

Renowned Nigerian musician and activist Seun Kuti has shared his stance about feminism. stating is often used as an excuse to fuel gender conflicts rather than serve as a movement for genuine social change.
The opinionated singer said this during his recent Instagram livestream while speaking on the ongoing lawsuit between Mrs Unoma Akpabio, wife of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. The lawsuits followed sexual harassment allegations made by Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan against the senate president during an interview on Arise Television on Friday.
Kuti expressed his concerns over the way feminism is practiced in Nigeria, stating that women should have rallied in support of Mrs Akpoti and Natasha.
When we talk about feminism in Nigeria, I feel like it's just a means to divide us. Anything that can divide us, we just like to embrace it. We like gender wars in this country, tribal wars and other things that can divide us.
Feminism is just an excuse for people to engage in gender wars. If Nigerian women were real feminists, they would come behind this senator woman and call out our senate president.
Kuti also referenced the ongoing legal issues between the women, suggesting that some women prioritise defending their husbands over holding them accountable.
I wanted to do a live session to talk about this Akpabio matter but I didn't get the chance. Only for me to later see that the senator's wife sued a woman for defaming her husband's character. That was when I realised that if any young woman decides to fool with this women's husband, she is the type that would beat the woman senseless. She won't even face her husband or tell him anything, she would face the woman square on.