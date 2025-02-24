Don't comment if you've never cried in a Ferrari - Regina Daniels warns trolls

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has clapped back at those criticising her over debunked reports that her husband, Ned Nwoko, took another wife.

Over the past weekend, the actress took to her TikTok account to clap back at her critics with a bold message. In a video, she confidently walked towards her luxurious red Ferrari while captioning it with a message aimed at her detractors, "All shades seen: Don't comment if you never cry for Ferrari."

The video quickly gained traction, sparking mixed reactions from social media users. Some supported her stance, while others criticised her for prioritising wealth over personal peace.

See comments below:

@official_regina All shades seen: don’t comment if you never cry for Ferrari before Comment if you fit affford the cloth @regaeofficial ♬ Money - teni

Last year you advised us ! This year we shall advice you !

Ur marriage, ur heartbreak, ur wondering husband’s pr**k, ur Ferrari, ur family life, ur polyamorous marriage, ur entire business my sister e not concern us.

I rather cry in a Ferrari ke?

I’ll buy my Ferrari and smile than to rather cry in one😊

Regina you no see pricy kind of marriage tell me say e no enter your eyes 😂😂😂

I can't imagine valuing such things over my peace of mind. Go lower you may find crude😂

She's actually correct, bcos only someone that has cried in a Ferrari can understand the SHEGE she's going through. Don't let anyone deceive you. Nothing beats peace of mind.

Someone genuinely happy won’t make such comments though.

This comes amid the backlash Daniels received after Nollywood actress Chika Ike announced her pregnancy and the rumors that her unborn child's father was Daniels' husband. Soon people began to pool into Regina Daniel's page with questions and speculations, prompting her to deactivate her page.