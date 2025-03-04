Dolly Parton announces the death of her husband, Carl Dean

Iconic American singer and songwriter Dolly Parton has announced the tragic passing of her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean.
The award-winning singer announced the sad news on Instagram in the early hours of March 4, 2025, stating that Carl passed away the very day before.
Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie. Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.
Dolly met Carl at age 18 when she moved to Nashville while she was doing her washing in a laundromart. They married two years later, on Memorial Day – 30 May 1966 – in a small ceremony in Ringgold, Georgia.
Fans, followers and celebrities took to Dolly's comment section with condolence messages and goodwill.
Khloe Kardashian wrote, "Oh my heart! I am so sorry for your loss! My heart aches for you! My deepest condolences. ❤️🩹praying for you and sending you love and prayers 😖"
I’m so sorry Dolly. I love you
I am so so sorry for your loss Dolly. I’m glad you’ve got to have so many wonderful years with him and I’m sorry you couldn’t have more.
Dear Dolly! I’m sending you my blessings. It was such an honor to have worked with you in your movie Mountain Magic Christmas. May Carl rest in peace. Lots of love ❤️