DJ Cuppy claps back at internet trolls calling her 'old'

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire heiress, DJ Cuppy, has responded to critics who referred to her as "old" after she revealed she is 32 years old.

Taking to X on March 11, 2025, the entertainer clapped back at the age-shaming remarks, emphasising that she is still young.

She wrote, "I am 32 years old, and some of you people are calling me old If that is the case, what are we calling people in their 40s? Prehistoric? Fossilized? Museum exhibits? Nawa."

Cuppy's response garnred various reactions on social media, with many fans offering words of encouragement while others criticised her for paying attention to trolls.

Popular social media personality Daniel Regha said, "Cuppy u are always letting people get under ur skin with the age and relationship talks; U are simply enabling the trolls by being bothered. People will talk regardless what u say, so pay less attention and focus on what really matters, like the unkept promises u made some years back (to help students through the Cuppy Foundation)"

Live your life unapologetically. People will always talk. Age is just a number, but confidence is timeless. Own your journey, embrace your growth, and let the world watch you shine!

Its surprising how quickly we label a 32years old lady old And call a 32 years old male young

You are not old as a person. You are just old enough to be married with kids that's all.

Don’t mind them If someone is dead, they will say the person is young