DJ Big N shares experience of surviving robbery and gunshot in South Africa

Taking to Instagram on January 21, 2025, the DJ, whose real name is Nonso Temisan Ajufo, recounted the traumatic events of Sunday, January 12th, and reflected on how the experience has reshaped his outlook on life.
Sharing pictures and videos of his gruesome wounds, he recalled, "On Sunday, January 12th, a night out turned into both the worst and most teachable experience of my life. I went out with some friends to a fancy lounge in Johannesburg, SA."
From there, I decided to head to another club with another acquaintance. On the way, at a traffic light, we were ambushed by two cars carrying six armed men with automatic rifles.
The robbers shot the DJ in the leg, and the bullet went through his leg, leaving him bleeding out fast while handing his jewellery over to them.
"In the chaos, I tried to escape but got shot in the leg. One of the robbers put the rifle to my head and demanded my watch, which I struggled to remove, along with my chain and other jewelry. Bleeding heavily, I managed to get back to the car, and the driver rushed me to the nearest hospital. The bullet had passed through my leg, narrowly missing a major artery and bone. Doctors described this as miraculous, calling me “lucky.” I credit my survival to divine intervention and my mother’s prayers.
The DJ used the ordeal as a wake-up call, acknowledging the fragility of life and the insignificance of material possessions.
The experience changed my perspective on life. I lost a lot of valuables that day, but I realised material possessions mean nothing. Life is fragile, and validation is meaningless. God gave me another chance, and I’m committed to living more authentically and appreciating life without unnecessary stress.
This event restored my focus and reminded me of what truly matters. I am Nonso Temisan Ajufo, also known as Big N, and this is my truth.I met so many wonderful people in SA, and went to so many beautiful places…. and like any other country, there would be bad eggs that paint the nation bad.South Africa 🇿🇦 …. I Visit, I Don’t Judge.P.S (I stopped using the crutches 2 days right after, I’m way better now)"