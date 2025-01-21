DJ Big N shares experience of surviving robbery and gunshot in South Africa

"In the chaos, I tried to escape but got shot in the leg. One of the robbers put the rifle to my head and demanded my watch, which I struggled to remove, along with my chain and other jewelry. Bleeding heavily, I managed to get back to the car, and the driver rushed me to the nearest hospital. The bullet had passed through my leg, narrowly missing a major artery and bone. Doctors described this as miraculous, calling me “lucky.” I credit my survival to divine intervention and my mother’s prayers.