Davido announces white wedding date with Chioma

Nigerian music superstar, Davido, has officially revealed plans for a white wedding with his wife, Chioma, set to hold in Miami this August.
Speaking during an interview on The Breakfast Club, Davido compared Nigerian marriage customs to those in the United States, noting how family dynamics often play a significant role in African unions.
He said,
Back home, the culture in some households is, for example, a lot of men grew up with their mum so she's everything. You know those kinds of households that even if they get married, they can't leave their mum, she must be in the house. So anything the husband does right or wrong, she's supporting the husband.
The singer, who previously held a lavish traditional wedding in Nigeria, shared the update while reflecting on cultural differences and the intense public attention surrounding their relationship.
He added,
That's the mentality in Nigeria: the same thing is for women, they must always support their daughters. Meanwhile in America, it is just the man and woman when they get married. In Nigeria, you never really leave that family. Have you seen a Nigerian wedding?
He went on to recall how his traditional wedding turned into a nationwide celebration and how the white wedding in August 2025 would be a continuation.
I'm doing my white wedding in Miami in August. The wedding I did was traditional, it was like a carnival in Nigeria, like a holiday. The whole world stood still. Me and my wife's relationship was in the public eye, especially after I did that one song. So a lot of things happened. Even apart from losing our child, I messed up a lot of times so that full circle moment everyone was like finally she can get what she deserves.
The 32-year-old Atlanta-born Grammy nominee also added that his wife is the best because she keeps her affairs private.
My wife, you can never see her go to any interview or take a phone to say 'oh, my husband did this' or see her go on live — like the normal things. And I appreciate her for that because she could.
The effervescent singer went on to say that no one is perfect, and he would be lying if he said they are.
