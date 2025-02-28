Burna Boy trends over 'sex-for-Lambo' allegations

Burna Boy has become the talk of the town after leaked voice notes from socialite Sophia Egbueje claimed he promised her a Lamborghini truck, slept with her and didn't deliver.

Social media began buzzing on February 27, 2025 after the leaked voice notes surfaced. In the recordings, Sophia said her friend Ama Reginald and Burna Boy's friend Manny convinced her to link up with Burna Boy, who promised her a Lamborghini.

“She is like, ‘Babe, you should take him seriously. You know it’s him that bought Stefflon Don Cullinan. He actually spends on girls. Just try and take him seriously," Sophia said in part.'

The socialite expressed frustration with the failed promise, claiming that Ama Reginald had encouraged her to pursue Burna Boy, only for Ama to later party with him and his new girlfriend, singer Chloe Bailey.

Social media users have since reacted to the allegations, sparking discussions across platforms.

See comments below:

Burna Delivered Lamba-gini 😂

Such transactional generation. Friendships in Nigeria are so scary. No one likes anyone genuinely. It’s all aesthetics and connection.

This thing wey Burna boy do e good?😭😹😹

At least she received lamba 😂

I really do not blame burnaboy, I mean I would have promised her a private jet too😭 her body is madddddddddd

Burna boy the brotherhood is super proud of you @burnaboy

Burnaboy just dey disgrace Afrobeat. Odogwu is now showing Signs of Weakness You promise Sophie Heaven and Earth just to chop Opueh. I just dey pity Chloe Bailey Ur mate dey donate to Orphanage, you dey promise Lambo for Opueh I just dey wait for Akpi to enter Kitchen