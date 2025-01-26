BREAKING: 2Baba, Annie Idibia separated, file for divorce

Nigerian music icon Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has disclosed that he and his wife, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, are separated and awaiting divorce.

The Afrobeats legend announced the development in a post on his verified Instagram account on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

In the post, 2Baba confirmed that the duo had been separated for a while and recently filed a divorce.

The musician promised to issue a statement soon to tell his side of the story to his beloved fans, whom he said deserve to know what has transpired between him and his estranged wife.

"Hello to my beautiful people of all FEDERATIONS," he wrote.

"WELL THIS THING I HAVE TO SAY IS SHORT BUT ALSO LONG.... I AND ANNIE MACAULAY HAVE BEEN SEPARATED FOR A WHILE NOW. AND CURRENTLY FILED DIVORCE...

"I WOULD GRANT A PRESS RELEASE SOON TO SAY MY STORY..NOT BECAUSE IT IS ANYONE'S RIGHT TO KNOW ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE; BUT BECAUSE I LOVE MY PEOPLE AND I NEED THEM TO KNOW MY INNOCENCE OR OFFENSE.