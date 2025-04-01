Bobrisky allegedly arrested by immigration officials upon return to Nigeria

Controversial Nigerian socialite Bobrisky has announced that he was arrested by immigration officials shortly after returning to Nigeria, just five months after leaving the country for his "sanity and health."

Bobrisky took to Instagram on April 1, 2025, stressing that he was arrested without being told the reason.

Guys I have just been arrested by immigrant in Nigeria, I don't know what I did o.

Bobrisky’s arrest comes months after he publicly disclosed that he had left Nigeria to focus on his well-being. In a previous interview, he shared that constant online backlash and personal struggles had taken a toll on his mental and physical health, prompting him to relocate.

"Yes, I’m here to confirm I'm out of Nigeria temporarily... I need to attend to my sanity and my health. Few Nigeria security agencies try everything to frustrate me but naaa i gat God. Imagine !!! buying business class ticket 3 times. only 1 was successful. @kIm I hope you guys refund me the two i didn’t use. I know is not ur fault but it’s fine," he wrote in November 2024.