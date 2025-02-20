Billionaire’s daughter sues VeryDarkMan, others over social media allegations

Ihuoma Julia Nneji, daughter of the founder of ABC Transport, has filed a defamation lawsuit against popular social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), and others, including social media influencer Kemi Olunloye and legal practitioner Henry Ikenna Uzochukwu.

The case, lodged at the Federal High Court in Abuja, stems from a series of accusations made online.

VDM had accused Ihuoma of making unverified claims about her ex-husband's family.

Additionally, she was alleged to have misrepresented herself as an "American travel nurse" while actually being a care worker.

Further claims suggested she had undergone multiple cosmetic surgeries, including a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) and other intimate procedures, fuelling online debates about her lifestyle and personal choices.

The lawsuit has sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media, with many criticising Ihuoma. One user, @Maxwell, chastised her for allegedly tarnishing her family name.

"This ABC Transport controversial daughter just dey disgrace her family name. Only you don marry how many husbands? Rest before you marry all the men finish," he wrote.

Another user, @Tunde-max, questioned her decisions, stating, "Which kind troublesome daughter this Oga ABC go born like this? Every day marry this, marry that. Madam, rest for marriage, you do too much."