BBNaija’s Tacha finally fulfils promise to remove Davido’s tattoo on her chest, shares video evidence

Anita Natacha Akide, a former Big Brother Naija housemate popularly known by her first name, Tacha, has finally made good on her promise to remove a tattoo of Nigerian music star, Davido.

Tacha vowed to remove a tattoo of Davido’s face drawn on her chest after they fell out late last year.

True to her promise, the reality TV star shared a video of the procedure to remove the tattoo on social media.

In the video, Tacha is seen undergoing the laser procedure before the aftermath which shows the tattoo is now off her chest area.

Recall that Tacha and Davido fell out late last year when the reality TV star tackled the singer for liking a shady tweet about Phyna.

Although Davido issued an apology following the backlash he received, it was not enough to calm Tacha who tagged the apology as fake.

In response, Davido went on to like a tweet that subtly shaded Tacha. In return, Tacha responded by berating him for setting Phyna up for more dragging with his fake apology.

Amid the altercation, a troll predicted Tacha’s downfall as Davido isn’t one to mess with. Tacha replied by reminding the troll that her career didn’t end in 2019 after she was disqualified from BBNaija, declaring that her altercation with Davido will be no different as man is not God.

The two once again had a go at each other online when Tacha weighed in on Davido’s beef with Tiwa Savãge, siding with Tiwa. Tacha called out Davido for his audacity and God-complex personality, admonishing him to take up someone his size for once.