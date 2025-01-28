BBNaija's Bam Bam Seeks help for woman caught attempting suicide

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Bam Bam has raised an urgent call for help after encountering a woman attempting suicide close to her movie set.
In the early hours of January 28, 2025, the actress cried for help on Instagram, recounting how she intervened to save the distressed woman, who was reportedly instructed by her husband to take her own life. The woman, a Malawian married to a Nigerian man, climbed a water tank with a rope, intending to end her life while her husband allegedly stood by silently.
"I just met a woman whose husband commanded her to take her life and I need you guys to help me recommend a wellness center, rehabilitation center or suicide watch center. I don't know if we have any place like that," she cried out.
She is married to some guy and has children with him, yet he stood there and watched his wife climb a tank with a rope around her neck. She was going to jump down and kill herself, and he stayed there and said nothing.
The reality TV star called for immediate recommendations for wellness, rehabilitation, or suicide watch centers where the woman and her children could receive help and protection.
I'm on a movie set and we had a woman climb a tank and she said that her husband commanded her to climb that thing to kill herself. She has children in that house and that man has baby mamas and all sorts that he's using to frustrate her and she's not even Nigerian. She's from Malawi, she said she felt alone and she was going to kill herself. Please recommend somewhere we can take this woman and her children are away from that man this night.
Bam Bam’s post sparked widespread concern, with many commending her for stepping in and seeking assistance. A few hours later, she announced that the Lagis State Government had intervened and taken the woman and her children to safety.