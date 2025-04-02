AY Makun calls for banks to be challenged over charges, social media reacts

Popular comedian and actor AY Makun has ignited discussions online after questioning Nigerian banks over the numerous charges deducted from customers’ accounts.

Taking to X on March 31, 2025, AY queried the massive profits declared by banks each quarter despite Nigeria’s struggling economy. Demanding accountability, he stressed that the banks ought to be challenged over the charges.

Where do banks get the trillions they declare as profits every quarter, even in a struggling economy? The small charges and debits on our accounts need to be challenged. Many of these fees are unique to Nigeria. Why is that?

His statement resonated with many Nigerians who shared their frustrations over excessive deductions, while others questioned his sudden concern.

My brother just yesterday @ZenithBankdebited me #720 for SMS #350 for electronic money levy and 53.45 for quarterly ATM card maintenance fee . Furthermore,, to make matter worst, every transfer I do, am debited 6.69 for ussd code 26.50 for transfer charges. This is criminal

Are you just angry that they declared trillions as profit, or are you genuinely concerned about the charges? Why NOW? You also sell VVIP table for 10 at 20M, remember ? Are you genuinely concerned, or are you just being plain envious that they are more disingenuous than you?

Your problem is not the banks ,your problem is the government.

charging N1,135 on a saving account with an inflow of less than N80,000 in the month of March 2025 is what I do not understand after deducting VAT, commission and others on every transaction is scary. The next time it happen, I will close the account.

I'm very very sure many of these big banks have big shares in those loans apps, they r funding those loan apps or even operating illegal loan apps. There's nothing u can tell me,those big banks Re d owners of d biggest loan sharks in Nigeria

Worst when you try to use USSD, every attempt you’re being charged till the transaction becomes successful Lets say you have 3 failed attempts you will be charged 3 times

That and business loans The interest rates on commercial banks business loans is outrageous