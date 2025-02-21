Any woman who refuses to do a DNA test is hiding something - Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has ignited a heated debate on social media after making a bold statement about DNA testing.
In an Instagram post uploaded on February 21, 2025, the controversial actor asserted that any woman who refuses to undergo a DNA test for her child when requested is 'hiding something.'
He wrote, "Any woman who refuses to do DNA test on her child when it is demanded, is hiding something. Don’t fall for any excuse she gives to you. She is hiding something. A clear conscience fears nothing."
In the usual fashion, his post garnered mixed reactions from Instagram users with many calling him out over his personal life and questioning his own stance on DNA testing within his family.
Reactions:
You should also do dna for the child ur baby mama give to u cus the child look nothing like u bro 😂
I hope the message is getting clearer now because time has come for the DNA test on .....
Did u watch the video carefully, I’m sure u didn’t so stop spitting trash
You are not in any way a better example to give anyone advice so keep mute 🤫
Chei u don do for Judy's children???
Just like Judy. She refused DNA for Starskit until the truty came out that Mr Obasi is now the father. Yuliana your sp£rm no longwr works since Augusta fried it on a pan in her shrine. You will keep raising another man's kids.
No worry yul we are here to make u trend we get enough time , don’t think we will ever get tired!! U no dey surprise us again oo!! So many non biological fathers did and are still doing an amazing job , far far better than the biological ones!! A father is who is there for the kids !! Na for Africa una dey carry head for nonsense no wonder we no dey develop!! U sef do go DNA for the ones u claim to have with Judy!! Chaii God Queen May I hope you now see what God has done for u ehn cause walking out of yul’s is your best blessing on earth !!! I can just imagine what u went through in his hands!!