Annie Idibia makes first social media post after divorce saga with 2baba

Nollywood actress, Annie Macaulay has broken her silence weeks after estranged husband, Innoncent "2Face" Idibia announced their divorce.
In January this year, 2Baba disclosed that he and Annie had been separated for a while, and had subsequently filed for divorce.
Annie, on her part, was rumoured to be in a rehabilitation facility, and remained inactive on social media.
Earlier today, the actress returned to social media, removing all her posts.
She later shared a message of gratitude to her family, friends and others across the world who stuck by her through this period.
Expectedly, Annie left out Idibia from her name while signing off.
To My family, to my friends who came through for me, the support system i have now, all my amazing family HERE and all over the world. God Bless you for the out pouring of love. I appreciate every single one of you and I do not take any of it for granted, may the universe continue to be in your favor. God Bless You All.
Lots of LOVE.
Annie Uwana Macaulay.
2Baba has since moved on with Edo state lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru.
Idibia previously noted that Natasha played no role in the breakdown of his marriage to Annie.
Everybody is going to be alright and everyone is fine, there is no fight or quarrel, I said what I said. Honourable Natasha has been called names and named a home breaker. She is a young, brilliant and amazing young woman and she had nothing to do with what’s happening to my marriage to Annie. But I see people trying to rope her into everything. Yes. I love her. She’s amazing and cool and I want to marry her.
2baba and Annie were married for 12 years, having officially tied the knot in 2012. They have two daughters together
READ MORE: Why 2Baba wears my beads on his neck, wrist - Singer's fiancee Natasha