Actress Lizzy Alichi claps back at 'womb watchers' in new posts

Nigerian actress Lizzy Alichi has responded to fans who have been offering unsolicited prayers for her to conceive, following her congratulatory message to fellow actress Chika Ike on her pregnancy.
Taking to her Instagram story on February 16, 2025, Alichi expressed frustration over the overwhelming comments from well-meaning but intrusive fans wishing her "the fruit of the womb."
"One of the reasons I hardly comment or post of congratulate my coaches or anyone when they welcome a baby...these comments are so annoying. Jesus!" she wrote.
She also shared screenshots of replies from followers who insisted she was "next" to have a baby. "'You are next'' i don't understand, did I complain to you?? Are you in my family? Do you know what our issues are?"
While some fans defended the comments, stating that they were simply well-wishes and a form of encouragement, others agreed with Alichi, calling for more emotional intelligence and sensitivity.
See reactions below:
It's not a bad comment but it's just insensitive cause you people will stir her emotions.
Pregnancy is a Personal Journey, keep Ur wishes and prayers Until the person Open mouth and say Pray for me for a child ..u may not know her reasons.
It's just a simple prayer an amen wouldn't bite haba
People should really learn and master emotional intelligence. while someone maybe going through their process and trusting God for something, the incessant prayers that you type online may actually be reminding them of what they are going through.If you really want to pray for someone, do it secretly without their knowledge.Yes you may mean well for the person but please respect their decisions too.At the moment she wanted to celebrate her colleague.