A timeline of Portable's arrests and controversies

Nigerian singer Portable has had multiple run-ins with the law throughout his career, making headlines for various legal troubles, altercations, and controversies.

Here are his most notable legal issues and encounters with law enforcement:

July 2022 - Portable claims to be the leader of cult

In July 2022, the police force ordered an investigation into Portable’s statement where he initially claimed to be the leader of the notorious 1-million boys cult. “Cultism: Police to Investigate Portable over the formation of One Million Boys Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable where he claimed to have formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State," the commissioner tweeted.

March 2023 - Portable rrested for failing to honour police invitation

Portable was arrested on March 31, 2023, after ignoring a 72-hour ultimatum given by the Ogun State Police Command to turn himself in. This followed allegations that he assaulted a man at his bar, Odogwu Bar, in Ogun State. After spending the weekend in custody, he was arraigned in court and granted bail.

“Based on that, invitation letter was sent to him, not once, not twice, not three times, but he refused to honour the invitation. When he refused to honour the invitation, police officers were sent to effect his arrest and on getting there, he assaulted the officers. But today he has been arrested, he is with us," the police reported.

April 2024 - Portable begs EFCC not to arrest him for spraying Naira notes

In April 2024, transgender social media personality Bobrisky and socialite Cubana chief priest were arrested and charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for abusing the naira notes. After seeing the punishment meted out to Bobrisky, the Zazzu zeh singer went live on Instagram to plead with the anti-graft agency for forgiveness for spraying naira, and promised not to repeat such.

He said, "I help a lot of people; after God is Government, Please forgive me if you have videos of me spraying money; no more spraying of money.”

May 2024 - Portable arrested for not paying G-Wagon debt

Portable, became a trending topic after being arrested on May 14, 2024, over a debt he incurred after buying a ₦27 million G-Wagon from a car dealer.

Videos circulating across social media platforms show Portable being spoken to by policemen who read his warrant out to him, right before he swiftly leapt over a gate and ran away. The second video showed the moment he resisted after being apprehended by the policemen who carried him to the patrol vehicle.

February 2025 - Portable declared wanted by Ogun State government for assaulting officials

In February 2025, Portable was declared wanted by the Ogun State Police Command after he and his associates allegedly attacked government officials from the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority at his bar in Iyana Ilogbo. The officials had visited to enforce regulatory compliance when the singer and his crew allegedly beat them up and vandalized their equipment.