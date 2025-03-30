5 Nigerian female celebrities who have recently welcomed newborns

Motherhood is a journey filled with love, strength, and endless sacrifices. As the world celebrates Mother’s Day, it’s the perfect time to remember the incredible women who have recently embraced this beautiful chapter of their lives.

From pregnancy announcements that thrilled fans to the heartwarming arrival of their little ones, these Nigerian female celebrities have stepped into motherhood with grace and joy.

In this list, we take a look at five Nigerian female celebrities who have recently welcomed their little bundles of joy.

1. Chika Ike

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Chika Ike gave birth to her first child, a beautiful baby girl, at the beginning of March 2025. Back in February, the thespian announced her pregnancy by flooding her Instagram page with beautiful photos from her maternity shoot, where she wore a cute black semi-see-through gown and cradled her baby bump. The news was welcomed with overwhelming joy and support, with congratulatory messages flooding in.

She then announced the birth of her baby girl on March 6, 2025, on Instagram with the caption, “My Baby is here 🥳🎉🎊🍼….. Welcome to the world my sunshine ✨❤️”

2. Nengi Hampson

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Nengi Rebecca Hampson also became a mother in 2025 and has since announced the birth of her baby girl.

Her baby was born in February and in March, she let the world in on her joy, stating that motherhood is the purest form of love.

“The purest form of love. I received the most precious gift on 21-02. My greatest blessing is my heart in human form, my purpose. God knew I needed you, my baby. I love you more than words could ever explain; it’s us forever,” she wrote on Instagram.

3. Jada P

Wizkid’s manager and partner, Jada P, is another mother on our list today. After having two boys with the singer, she welcomed a baby girl in January 2025.

4. Dayo Amusa

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa also recently had a baby in November after immense struggles to conceive. Speaking during her appearance on The Debbie Show, the actress recounted the physical, emotional, and financial toll she endured while trying to conceive. Amusa recalled one time when she was at her lowest and cried to God to bless her with a child or take her life, not caring who could hear her.

5. Adesua Etomi-Wellington