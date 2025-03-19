5 most successful female reality TV stars in Nigeria

As we celebrate International Women’s Month, it's important to spotlight Nigerian women who have built lasting legacies after being on our TV screens.

Reality TV has served as a powerful platform for many, turning them into business moguls, media personalities, and industry trailblazers. These women have proven that reality TV is more than just entertainment—it’s a launchpad for success, influence, and financial independence.

Here are 5 of Nigeria's most successful female reality TV stars, in no particular order.

1. Bisola Aiyeola

We were introduced to Bisola in 2017 when she graced our screens as a housemate of Big Brother Naija. and she made her mark, especially after she became the first runner-up. From actress to movie producer, Bisola Aiyeola made her debut as a producer in Introducing the Kujus. She has since been featured in numerous Nollywood movies and has been a successful talk show host on Family Feud.

2. Chioma Goodhair

Chioma is one of the most prominent faces of Real Housewives of Lagos. She is a lawyer, entrepreneur, and co-founder of Good Hair Ltd, a luxury hair brand, and Brass & Copper, a popular restaurant in Lagos. Her fashion sense and luxury lifestyle have made her a fan favourite.

3. Bam Bam

Bam Bam became very popular after she joined the Big Brother Naija show as a housemate in 2018. Before she joined the show, she was featured in some Nollywood movies, such as ‘Inspector K’, and ‘Backup Wife’. After the show, she was featured in another movie titled ‘Foreigner’s God’. Recently, she became the talk of the town and received her flowers for her role in the movie Love in Every Word produced by Omoni Oboli.

4. Mercy Eke

Next on our list is the one and only Mercy Lambo who recently copped her dream car; the Lamborghini. We became familiar with Mercy from her time on Big Brother Naija which she eventually won, and after winning the show, she got so popular that she started featuring in short comedy skits and even made her acting debut in the Nollywood film, Fate of Alakada.

She also featured in numerous Nollywood movies, which include Shanty Town, where she played the role of ‘Jackie’.

Mercy Eke owns a company named M&M Luxury, which sells quality clothing materials, ready-made clothes, and foot wear.

5 . Tacha Akide