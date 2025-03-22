15m views is no small feat - Presidency hails Oboli’s Love in Every Word YouTube success

Fegho Umunubo, Special Assistant to the President (Office of the Vice President) on Digital and Creative Economy, praised Nollywood actress and producer Omoni Oboli for the huge success of the movie “Love In Every Word” on YouTube.

The movie, which has already garnered a staggering 15 million views since it was first uploaded on March 7, drew special recognition from Nigeria’s seat of power. The presidency predicted that the movie was on its way to 30 million views.

Omoni Oboli’s "Love In Every Word" follows Chioma, a working-class woman in Lagos, who falls for Obiora, a man who mirrors the traits she resents in her father, despite not being the type of partner she initially desires.

The movie features stars like Uzor Arukwe and Bambam, who were also hailed by the presidency for their outstanding performances. They interpreted their roles with impeccable brilliance.

Taking to his Instagram page, Fegho praised Omoni Oboli’s team for creating a masterpiece that has captivated Nigerians, commending them for breaking through barriers in Nollywood.

He wrote: “Huge congratulations to the incredibly talented @omonioboli on creating a masterpiece that has captivated the hearts of Nigerians! Reaching 15 million views is no small feat, and at this rate, 30 million views and beyond seem inevitable.

"Kudos to the brilliant lead cast, @bammybestowed and @uzor.arukwe, for delivering outstanding performances that brought this amazing story to life.