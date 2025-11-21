This guide breaks down the top 4 best platforms to sell gift cards in Nigeria. You’ll see how each platform works, their strengths, and what makes them different so you can choose the one that fits your needs.

The good thing is you don’t have to struggle anymore. There are now reliable platforms in Nigeria where you can trade gift cards fast, get high rates, and receive your money within minutes.

If you’ve ever experienced any of that, you’re not alone.

Selling gift cards in Nigeria used to feel like trial and error. One day you’d get a good rate and fast payment from your vendor, the next day, you’re hoping and praying the vendor has not scammed you. And let’s not even talk about platforms that “verify” your card for hours, only to reject it after wasting your time.

Top Platforms to Sell Gift Cards Online in Nigeria

The best apps to sell gift cards for Naira in Nigeria are Nosh, Cardsoon, Ricki and Jiji Nigeria.

Nosh

Nosh stands out as the most reliable and stress-free platform to sell gift cards in Nigeria. The first thing you notice when you open the app is how clean and user-friendly the interface is.

With Nosh, you see the gift card rates before you proceed to sell. This ensures that you know exactly how much you’ll be receiving for your gift card. Payouts are also incredibly fast. Once you sell your card, your money hits your Naira wallet within minutes. You can choose to leave it there or withdraw it to your bank account instantly.

Beyond trading gift cards, Nosh makes everyday transactions smoother. You can buy airtime, data, and even pay bills directly from the app, turning it into a convenient all-in-one wallet. Another major reason people trust Nosh is the customer support. There’s always someone available to assist you 24/7.

The app supports trading a wide range of popular gift cards like Amazon, Apple, Steam, Sephora, Razer Gold and more. The Nosh app is fast, secure, convenient, and has the best gift card rates, which is why it remains the best gift card trading app for most Nigerians.

Cardsoon

Cardsoon is another platform many Nigerians trust for a straightforward gift card trading experience. The app is easy to navigate, and the trading flow is simple. Cardsoon supports a long list of gift card types, including Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and more. This makes it a reliable option for trading popular gift cards.

The gift card rates on Cardsoon are competitive and payments are quick. The platform doesn’t come with too many extra features, but that also means everything feels direct and uncluttered. If you want a platform that gets the job done well, Cardsoon is a good option.

Ricki

Ricki is a fast-rising platform in the gift card trading industry, but it’s quickly gaining users because of its smooth trading process and simple interface. The platform is easy to use, supports a wide range of cards, and processes transactions fast.

The steps for selling a gift card on Ricki is straightforward. You upload your card and details, wait a short moment for verification, and receive your payment soon after.

Even though Ricki is still building its reputation compared to older platforms, it offers commendable customer support and a user experience that makes trading feel effortless.

Jiji Nigeria

If you would like to be in control of your own gift card rates, you can use a P2P platform like Jiji. While Jiji isn’t a dedicated gift card platform, you can use it to negotiate directly with buyers. You can fix your own rate, then decide who to sell to based on their offer, their profile, and their credibility.

However, it’s important to be cautious because you’re dealing with individuals, not a structured, automated system. You have to check profiles, reviews, and how long the buyer has been active on the platform. When you find a trustworthy buyer, you can get very good rates, but the process requires patience and careful screening.