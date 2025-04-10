Top 10 LGAs with the highest FAAC allocations in the last 3 months

Over the past three months, certain local government areas (LGAs) have received notably high FAAC allocations, reflecting their population, economic activity, and infrastructural demands. These top-performing LGAs demonstrate how effective local management and active commerce can translate into increased federal support.

The insights below highlight 10 LGAs that have secured the highest FAAC disbursements during this period, offering a glimpse into the regions where government resources are most actively deployed for local development.

1. Ikeja LGA

Ikeja’s status as a commercial and administrative hub, with a growing business ecosystem and significant urban infrastructure, has led to high FAAC support. The area’s continuous development projects contribute to its strong disbursement figures.

2. Alimosho LGA

As one of the most populous LGAs, Alimosho benefits from extensive federal allocations aimed at addressing diverse infrastructural and social service needs, ensuring broad-based development.

3. Lagos Island LGA

Home to key commercial centers and historic sites, Lagos Island receives high FAAC funds to support urban renewal, heritage preservation, and essential public services.

4. Oshodi-Isolo LGA

Oshodi-Isolo’s busy commercial corridors and transportation networks make it a priority for government funding, helping to improve traffic management and urban facilities.

5. Ikorodu LGA

With rapid urban expansion and rising economic activities, Ikorodu attracts considerable FAAC allocations to boost infrastructural development and community projects.

6. Oredo LGA (Benin City)

Oredo’s bustling markets and cultural significance in Benin City drive the need for enhanced services, resulting in substantial federal support for local development.

7. Onitsha North LGA

Onitsha North, a key economic center in Anambra state, is recognised for its vibrant trade activities and receives high FAAC funds to strengthen its commercial and infrastructural framework.

8. Port Harcourt LGA

A critical hub in Rivers state, Port Harcourt benefits from FAAC disbursements aimed at addressing urban challenges and enhancing public utilities in a rapidly growing city.

9. Kaduna North LGA

Kaduna North is a focal point for commerce and education in Kaduna state. High federal allocations here support projects to improve transportation, sanitation, and community services.

10. Enugu East LGA

Known for its industrial and commercial activities, Enugu East receives significant FAAC support to fuel ongoing development initiatives and drive local economic growth.