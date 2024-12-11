Tragedy as local govt chairman dies in auto crash

Niger State was thrown into mourning following the death of Danlami Abdullahi Saku, Chairman of Katcha Local Government Council, in a tragic car accident near Kwakuti on the Minna-Suleja road.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago expressed profound grief over the incident, describing the chairman’s death as “heartbreaking.”

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the Governor noted, “This serves as a stark reminder that all creatures come from Allah and will return to Him at the appointed time.”

Danlami Saku’s passing has left a significant void in the Katcha Local Government Area and the state as a whole.

Recognising the magnitude of the loss, Governor Bago extended his heartfelt condolences to Saku’s family and the people of the local government area.

He called on citizens to remain steadfast in their faith, trusting in Allah’s wisdom.

“May Allah grant the late Danlami Abdullahi Saku eternal peace in Aljanna Firdausi and provide comfort to all those grieving this monumental loss,” the Governor prayed.