Tired of Doing Free Work? Stardust Creator Network Says ‘No More!’

The creator scene is booming and Africa is not left out, but it’s also messy. Many creators struggle to find the right opportunities despite putting in a lot of work. Some days, the algorithm behaves unpredictable, other days, you go viral but brands still act like they didn’t see you.

Some creators are getting booked and busy while others have never experienced that feeling when a brand collaboration just clicks, the brief makes sense and the money is fair but that’s exactly why Stardust Creator Network was built; to level the playing field giving everyone from micro to macro creators, a fair shot at real opportunities while making sure all your effort doesn’t go unnoticed.

Launched under the Purple Stardust brand by Intense Group , the Stardust Creator Network connects you directly with brands looking for creators like you. You can think of it as your golden ticket into the professional creator space where your talent gets matched with campaigns that actually fit your niche and audience. No more ‘we’ll get back to you’, no more doing the work without the reward.

Becoming a successful creator is more than just going viral. It is about building a career so whether you’re already influencing or just figuring out your niche,there’s space for you here. From Omoye cooks to Folagade banks to Omo oba, they have collaborated with creators who have jumped on campaigns and delivered jaw dropping results. Even the feedback from brands? Chef’s kiss.

When you join the Stardust Creator Network, you get your visibility and fair deals while brands get the right results but that is not all. The tea is you also get to enjoy:

Non-exclusive partnerships so you can work with multiple brands freely. Clear agreements, real value for your work, and proper licensing income. Access to workshops and training sessions that help you grow and level up every aspect of your content game. A supportive community of African creators redefining what it means to influence globally. There are many more…

So if at any point you’ve ever silently wanted more or muttered to yourself, ‘God, when will brands start noticing me?’, Intense Group heard you loud and clear. You’ve done the takes, the edits, the all-nighters. Now, Stardust Creator Network is here to make sure all that effort finally pays off. Sign up today!