Tired of Breakdowns? Here’s How Ardova and Shell Lubricants Want to #KeepItRunning

If you live in Nigeria, you already know the hustle doesn’t wait for anyone. The bus driver who starts his day before sunrise, the Bolt driver who clocks 12-hour shifts, the 9-5’s driving to beat traffic early in the morning, the mum navigating school runs, the business owner chasing deliveries, all of them have one thing in common: their hustle depends on an engine that works.

But here’s the catch. Nigeria’s roads aren’t kind. Long hours in traffic, stop and go driving, scorching heat, and the occasional “shortcut” road that feels more like a construction site than a street,all of that puts serious pressure on engines. And when that engine gives up? Hustle pauses. Money stops moving. Plans are cut short.

Now imagine you’re on your way to an important meeting, or driving a long distance from Ikeja to Ajah, and suddenly the car coughs, jerks, and dies. We’ve all seen that stranded driver by the roadside, hood open, sweat pouring, phone in hand, trying to call a mechanic who’s “almost there.” That’s not just a bad day. That’s a costly day.

Here’s the thing: most of those breakdowns don’t happen overnight. They creep up slowly, from neglect, from pushing engines with the wrong oil, from skipping that one maintenance check. And that’s exactly what the #KeepItRunning campaign from Shell Lubricants is here to change.

While You’re Keeping Your Hustle going, Shell Helix Keeps Your Engine Running

Shell Helix isn’t just any engine oil. It’s built to handle the exact kind of challenges Nigerian drivers face every single day. High temperatures? It resists oxidation so your oil doesn’t burn out too quickly. Heavy traffic and constant stop and go driving? It reduces sludge and keeps engines clean. Long trips across state lines? It protects against wear so your car can take the grind without breaking down.

Think about it this way: your engine is the heartbeat of your hustle. If it fails, the hustle stalls. But with Shell Helix, you’re not just pouring oil into your car; you’re buying time, peace of mind, and the confidence that your car will answer every time you turn the key.

Real Talk, Real Impact

For everyday drivers, it means fewer trips to the mechanic. For ride-hailing and delivery drivers, it means more time on the road making money instead of losing it to repairs. For families, it means safer, smoother school runs and road trips without the anxiety of a breakdown in the middle of nowhere.

That’s why #KeepItRunning isn’t just a campaign slogan, it’s a reminder that while you’re chasing your goals, you need something strong and reliable working quietly under the hood to keep you moving.

Where to Find It

Shell Helix is trusted worldwide, and now Nigerian drivers can get it conveniently. The product is distributed exclusively by Ardova PLC and is available at Ardova service stations nationwide. So, whether your hustle takes you across Lagos traffic or the highways of Abuja, you’ll always have access to the engine protection that keeps your car, and your hustle, running.

Visit: www.shelllubricants.ng and join the conversation on social media @shelllubricants_ng on Ig and @shelllubes_ng on X

