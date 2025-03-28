The Assembly Hub Concludes 5th Creative Class: Regen Edition, Cultivating Sustainable Innovation in the Creative Industry

The Assembly successfully concluded the fifth edition of The Creative Class: Regen Edition Programme on March 21, 2025, with an inspiring finale attended by industry leaders, government officials, and creative innovators. The event, held in SOTO Gallery, Lagos, highlighted the remarkable work of this year’s cohort and celebrated the programme’s focus on building sustainable and ethical brands while reimagining the future of the creative economy through regenerative practices and deep collaboration.

This year’s edition broke away from traditional formats with a more intentional and immersive setting designed to foster deeper collaboration and innovation among participants. The success of the programme sets the stage for future cohorts, reinforcing The Assembly's commitment to building a thriving, sustainable creative economy in Nigeria and beyond.

Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy, Mr Fegho John Umunubo

The programme welcomed 20 participants from diverse creative sectors, including fashion, jewelry, furniture, and beauty. For 12 weeks, participants engaged in more than 30 hours of expert-led learning labs and 40 hours of hours of co-working sessions. This year’s focus on collaboration and regenerative practices created a dynamic environment where participants supported and inspired each other, driving innovative solutions for the creative industry.

The Creative Class Programme was enriched by the guidance of a diverse faculty and mentor network, including Rebecca Ford, Director of International Futures Forum (IFF), Hamza Cherif Douezzan, Managing Director of The Anou, Yegwa Ukpo, Founder of Newtype Studios, Angela Agbe-Davies, Managing Director of Inventa Nigeria, Wale Ajiboye, Curator and Co-Founder of 16Stories, Ntianu Obiora, Creative Strategy and Communications Lead at Tilt Creative Agency, and Carolyn Edmondson, Editor-in-Chief of Report on Fashion Commons. Their expertise and industry insights empowered the participants to navigate the complexities of building creative businesses while embedding sustainable and ethical practices into their operations.

Participant of the Regen Edition delivering her presentation

The evening featured a speech by Fegho John Umunubo, Senior Adviser to the President of Nigeria (Office of the Vice President) on Digital and Creative Economy, underscoring the importance of fostering innovation and sustainability in the creative sector. Also in attendance were Titilayo Oshodi, Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy to the Governor of Lagos State; Mrs. Jumoke James, representing the Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Lagos State, Adetoke Benson-Awoyinka; and Tunde Mabawonku, Executive Director at Wema Bank, who highlighted the significance of Wema Bank’s continued partnership with The Assembly Hub in supporting creative entrepreneurs.

Reflecting on the programme’s success, Yoanna “Pepper” Okwesa, CEO of The Assembly, shared,

This year, we are not trying to churn out creative businesses for the sake of doing so; we want to create a different type of creative business that is mindful of people, community, and the environment and not just focused on extraction and profit only.

The finale showcased some of the participants' work through a curated exhibition, with standout presentations from Ekab Takon (Ekab Takon), Dimeji Ilori (Dimeji Ilori), Anisha Olagunju (Lafyaa Labs), Seyi Adenowo (Nowo), and Oluwakemi Agbato (Renikeji). As a highlight of the night, four outstanding participants were awarded grants totaling ₦5 million. Anisha Olagunju of Lafyaa Labs, Dimeji Ilori of Dimeji Ilori, and Ekabosowo Takon of Ekab Takon each received ₦1.5 million in recognition of their exceptional business models and potential for growth. Oluwakemi Agbato of Renikeji was also recognized with a ₦500,000 support grant to further develop her business.

Speaking on the programme's impact, Ayodele Olojede, Division Head for Retail Banking and SME at Wema Bank, remarked,

This is one of my favourite programmes because it’s not just about putting creatives out there—it’s about driving the narrative around sustainability in the creative industry.

Mr. Fegho John Umunubo, attending the finale for the second time, noted,

It was a no-brainer for our office to support The Creative Class again this year. The work being done here is setting the stage for future generations of creative entrepreneurs, and I’m excited to see how these businesses grow.

Founder of The Assembly Hub, Yoanna Okwesa and Creative Entrepreneur, Claire Idera

The 5th edition of the Creative Class is supported by Wema Bank, SARA by Wema, Office of the Senior Adviser to the President of Nigeria (Office of the Vice President) on Digital and Creative Economy, International Futures Forum, and Deep & Meaningful Consulting.

For more info about the programme or sponsorship opportunities, please email The Assembly at events@theassemblyhub.com

Follow the programme hashtag #creativeclasspro for all updates on social media and follow The Assembly on

The Assembly is a creative hub and open innovation organization focused on empowering entrepreneurs and creatives from Africa and the diaspora to thrive in the global fashion industry.