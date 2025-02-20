Sustainability meets Style with FREEE Recycle’s ÀJÀLÁ Tote and Laptop Bags

FREEE Recycle, a leader in Nigeria’s tire recycling industry, has unveiled its latest product, the ÀJÀLÁ Tote and Laptop Bags. Stylish and durable accessories made from 80% recycled materials.

This launch reinforces FREEE Recycle’s commitment to tackling Nigeria’s waste crisis while offering consumers a sustainable fashion choice.

At FREEE Recycle, we believe waste doesn’t have to be the end of the road; it can be the start of something new,” said Ifedolapo Runsewe, Founder of FREEE Recycle. The ÀJÀLÁ bags prove that recycling can be both practical and stylish. We are giving old tires a second life, tackling Nigeria’s waste problem and supporting a cleaner planet.

Named after the Yoruba word for "traveler," the ÀJÀLÁ bags represent movement, transformation, and sustainability.

Designed for people who need both function and fashion, these bags are tough, weather-resistant, and long-lasting. They offer a stylish alternative to traditional bags while also reducing environmental impact.

Nigeria faces a growing waste crisis, with used tires contributing to pollution and environmental hazards. FREEE Recycle is leading Nigeria’s shift toward sustainable waste management by transforming discarded tires into valuable products.

The ÀJÀLÁ bags are part of this effort as the company is turning old materials into something new, useful, and sustainable.

FREEE Recycle is proving that Nigeria can tackle tire waste through innovative recycling, just as countries like the United States and the Netherlands have done through smart recycling policies.

As the company scales its operations, it aims to recycle over 5 million tires annually, reducing pollution and setting a new standard for sustainable manufacturing in Nigeria by turning waste into durable, high-quality products.

The ÀJÀLÁ Tote and Laptop Bags are available for purchase on FREEE Recycle’s website and Instagram page. Now, consumers can make eco-friendly choices without sacrificing quality or design.

For more information, visit freee-recycle.com/ng/

About FREEE Recycle

FREEE Recycle Limited is a Waste Recycling and Rubber Manufacturing Company aimed at solving the problem of waste tyres by converting them into reusable rubber moulded products.

Established in 2018, the company is dedicated to addressing the challenges of waste tire management and promoting environmental protection through innovative recycling solutions. FREEE aims to recycle 5 million scrap tyres annually hence, reducing the issues of waste tyre management in Nigeria.