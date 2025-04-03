Stay connected without worry: Opera Mini’s Free Data and Data-Saving functions

Data costs keep getting higher and higher each year, especially this year increasing by as high as up to 50% . However, that should not mean you have to sacrifice how much you browse. Opera Mini focuses on making sure users can use their mobile data packages to their full potential. Here is how you can browse more with Opera Mini, even if data costs are going up.

Free Data every day in Opera Mini

Something you’ll love: Secure 1.5GB of free data every month, only on Opera Mini. Whether you’re scrolling through social media, streaming music, or catching up on the latest news, this free data boost keeps you connected without the stress.

Let’s put it into perspective: 50MB of free data per day lets you browse the web continuously for about an hour, scrolling through around 50 pages. With Opera Mini’s free data, you get up to x10 more browsing time for less data—making it a smarter way to stay online.

How It Works

Download or update Opera Mini to the latest version. Open the browser and start browsing as usual—no special steps required. Your daily free data consumption kicks in automatically before your own data is used.

You’ll need an Airtel or MTN phone number to receive the free data.

Data Savings Built Right In

Opera Mini isn’t just about free data; it’s also designed to help you save data every time you go online. Thanks to its unique data-saving technology, Opera Mini compresses web pages, videos, and images, so you use up to 90% less data compared to other browsers. In fact, Opera Mini has already helped users save over ₦5 billion in data costs and saved 1500TB of data monthly with its data saving capabilities—proof that it’s a game-changer for affordable browsing.

Opera has always thought of internet and information access as a basic human right. With Opera Mini, you get the best deal and save money on data consumption – with free data to keep you connected and smart data-saving functionality to stretch your data further.

Download Opera Mini, use your free data, and start getting the most out of your data packages!