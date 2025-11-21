Shoprite Refutes Claims of Outlet Sealing in Lagos

Shoprite has operated in Nigeria for over two (2) decades under transparent corporate governance and full compliance with statutory disclosure and tax standards.

The circulating claims exclude critical context, misstate applicable tax procedures and are unsupported by verified evidence.

Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited, operators of Shoprite in Nigeria, rejects the incorrect reports claiming that the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) sealed our outlet at The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki. No sealing occurred. The Lekki store has remained fully operational throughout this period.

“We comply with federal and state tax laws and maintain rigorous tax-governance processes across our operations. Our obligations are met through structured internal controls and continuous engagement with the relevant authorities.” Chief Strategy Officer, Bunmi Adeleye stated.

While the sealing narrative is false, the company acknowledges receipt of a Demand Notice from LIRS relating to the reconciliation of PAYE deductions for April to July 2025.

The issuance of a Demand Notice is a procedural component of tax administration for large employers. It does not constitute a finding of default or an enforcement action. Shoprite is currently engaging the LIRS technical team to conclude the reconciliation and settle any confirmed balance.

“Our commitment is unwavering: we will resolve this procedural matter immediately to reinforce our years record of compliance and support the stability of the Lagos economy."

The public, vendors and media are urged to rely solely on official communication from the company regarding its operational status.