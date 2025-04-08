Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) vs. Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO)

What is SEO?
Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) is a well-established digital marketing strategy focused on optimising websites to achieve higher rankings on traditional search engine results pages (SERPs). This process involves:
Targeting relevant keywords
Creating high-quality, engaging content
Building authoritative backlinks
Improving website performance for better crawlability and indexation
SEO is primarily concerned with how search engines like Google and Bing analyse and rank web pages based on user queries.
What is GEO?
Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) is a newer concept that has emerged due to the rise of AI-driven search engines, also known as generative engines. These engines, such as Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE) and BingChat, do not simply retrieve information; they generate comprehensive responses by synthesising data from multiple sources.
GEO focuses on optimising content to enhance visibility in AI-generated responses. Key GEO techniques include:
Providing citations and quotations from authoritative sources
Incorporating relevant statistics
Structuring content to be easily interpreted by AI algorithms
GEO and Google Gemini
Google's Gemini, built on LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) technology, plays a crucial role in the evolution of generative search. Google emphasises shifting from simple factual searches to deeper insights, as illustrated by the following statement:
When people think of Google, they often think of turning to us for quick factual answers, like ‘how many keys does a piano have?’ But increasingly, people are turning to Google for deeper insights and understanding — like, ‘is the piano or guitar easier to learn, and how much practice does each need?
This shift influences Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs), where AI-generated responses now appear at the top, often accompanied by related links, before listing traditional website results.
Key Differences Between SEO and GEO
Feature
SEO
GEO
Definition
Optimises websites for higher rankings in traditional SERPs
Optimises content for visibility in AI-generated search responses
Target
Traditional search engines like Google and Bing
AI-driven search engines like Google SGE and BingChat
Metrics
Click-through rate, bounce rate, time spent on page
Impression metrics measuring citation visibility and relevance
Strategies
Universally applicable to all content types
Varies by domain (e.g., authoritative language for history, citation optimisation for factual queries)
As AI-driven search engines continue to evolve, integrating GEO strategies alongside traditional SEO methods is essential to maintaining content visibility in an ever-changing digital landscape.
Optimising for Google Gemini
With the emergence of large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, a key challenge has been ensuring AI-generated responses link to relevant, authoritative sources. Unlike earlier LLMs, Google Gemini prioritises fresh, high-quality content and external references, aligning with Google's existing search ecosystem.
It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. — Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google.
To optimise content for Google Gemini and similar AI-driven search experiences, consider two key objectives:
Be the Source: Ensure your content is included in AI-generated responses by providing well-structured, authoritative information.
Be in the 'Read More' Section: Optimise content to be featured among Google's recommended sources for further exploration.
Best Practices for GEO Optimisation
To increase the likelihood of being featured in AI-generated responses, follow these strategies:
Use Questions as Headings: Helps AI models identify and extract relevant answers.
Write Concisely: Keep responses clear, direct, and easy to interpret.
Utilise Bullet Points and Numbered Lists: Enhances readability and improves selection for AI-driven results.
Optimise Content Length: Featured snippets typically contain 40-60 words.
Implement Schema Markup: Helps AI engines understand content context and structure.
Monitor Performance: Use Google Search Console to track visibility and optimise content accordingly.
For general AI search readiness, consider:
Publishing High-Quality, Informative Content
Using Related Keywords and Synonyms to Enhance Context
Including Visual and Multimedia Elements
Implementing Internal Linking Strategies
Ensuring Websites are Easily Crawlable with Sitemaps
Measuring Success in SEO and GEO
A significant difference between SEO and GEO lies in performance metrics. While traditional SEO relies on:
Click-through rates
Bounce rates
Time spent on page
GEO introduces new measurement models focusing on:
Citation Visibility: How often content is referenced in AI-generated responses.
Relevance Scoring: The degree to which content aligns with AI-generated queries.
Brand Sentiment Analysis: Evaluating how a brand is represented in AI-driven results.
Measuring GEO for Your Brand
As AI-powered search evolves, new tools are emerging to measure brand presence and performance. Mangools’s, HubSpot’s or Gushwork’s AI Search Grader is one such tool that assesses:
Brand sentiment in AI-generated responses
Share of voice in AI search results
Overall AI search performance score
These insights help marketers bridge the gap between traditional SEO metrics and the emerging requirements of GEO, making it easier to optimise content for both conventional and AI-powered search engines.
By Odion Okpeta