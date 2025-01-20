Meristem projects economic recovery in 2025, urges strategic investments, youth Empowerment

Meristem Securities has projected a more promising economic landscape for Nigeria in 2025, calling on investors to make strategic decisions and emphasizing youth empowerment as a catalyst for national growth.

This was the central theme at the Meristem 2025 Economic Outlook event held in Lagos, where economic experts and industry leaders gathered to assess Nigeria’s economic trajectory.

The Meristem 2025 Economic Outlook event served as a platform for stakeholders to explore strategies for navigating economic reforms, promoting investment growth, and fostering youth-driven entrepreneurship.

With the right policies and strategic investments, experts believe Nigeria is poised for significant recovery and growth in 2025.

Sulaiman Adedokun CFA_ Group Managing Director Meristem Securities Limited

In his address, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Meristem, Mr. Sulaiman Adedokun, CFA; reassured investors of the firm’s commitment to providing transparent, data-driven insights to navigate the evolving economy.

Our firm is dedicated to providing updated information to grow wealth in an atmosphere of transparency, Mr. Adedokun stated;

We aim to offer insights that help investors make better decisions. The economy is undergoing significant reforms, and with better policies, we anticipate improvements in 2025 compared to 2024.

Reflecting on the challenges of the past year, Mr. Adedokun noted that high business costs and weakened purchasing power significantly affected individuals and businesses.

He urged investors to prioritize financial literacy and adopt strategies to hedge against inflation and market volatility. He explained;

The cost of business was high in 2024, and purchasing power was low, which affected individuals. We need awareness, information, and knowledge on how to invest, hedge against inflation, and outperform the markets. I urge investors to invest wisely this year for positive results.

Highlighting the role of Nigeria’s youth in economic transformation, Mr. Adedokun called for increased efforts in mentoring and empowering young entrepreneurs to contribute meaningfully to national development. He emphasied;

The youth are our hope in this country. Empowering them is crucial for investment and entrepreneurship. We must focus on youth empowerment, train and mentor them to become great entrepreneurs so they can contribute to the country’s economy

Supporting this perspective, Dr. Tope Fasua, the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs, stressed the importance of strengthening Nigeria's domestic economy to reduce external borrowing pressures. Dr. Fasua noted;

To sustain the country’s economy, we must focus on Nigeria's domestic and local economy so there will be less pressure on borrowing from external bodies. We must achieve a more equitable society to generate more revenue. The depreciation of the Naira has impacted inflation, and we must fight it back.

Dr. Fasua also highlighted the impact of the Naira's devaluation on reducing the "Japa" migration trend and reiterated the need for economic stability through local production. He added;

What Nigeria needs now is stability. We must be stable in our local production and run our own economy to defend the Naira

Further contributions from the panel emphasized agricultural development and infrastructure. The Principal Manager of Agribusiness Finance and Investments NIRSAL Akinola Baiyewu pointed out the government’s increased budgetary focus on land utilization for production and called for stronger standardization and collaboration among regulatory bodies. Baiyewu stated;

We must standardize to meet international quality. Government agencies need to work together effectively, and we must address infrastructure challenges like the coastal road project