Meet Forbes’ Top 5 Black Billionaires of 2025

The 2025 list of Black billionaires shines a spotlight on some of the most influential figures in the global business arena. Their achievements span diverse industries, including manufacturing, technology, investment, and telecommunications, and serve as a testament to their ability to redefine success.

Below is a closer look at five outstanding individuals who have reached billionaire status, along with their net worth and the remarkable journeys that have brought them to the forefront of global business.

1. Aliko Dangote: $23.9 billion

Aliko Dangote, Nigeria’s business magnate, tops the list with an astonishing net worth of $23.9 billion. As the founder and chairman of the Dangote Group, he has built an empire that spans cement production, sugar refining, and flour milling, among other sectors.

His relentless pursuit of growth and his visionary investments have not only transformed Nigeria’s economy but have also positioned him as a leading figure in African industry.

2. David Steward: $11.4 billion

David Steward is the co-founder and chairman of World Wide Technology, a thriving enterprise in the information technology sector. With a net worth of $11.4 billion, Steward’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of America’s richest Black businessmen is both inspiring and instructive.

His leadership and commitment to creative solutions have been central to the company’s rapid expansion and its influence in the global tech market.

3. Robert F. Smith: $10.8 billion

Robert F. Smith, the founder and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, has a net worth of $10.8 billion. Smith has earned acclaim for his remarkable achievements in private equity and investment management. Under his stewardship, Vista Equity Partners has grown into one of the most successful firms in its field.

His philanthropic efforts, particularly in education and social justice, further underscore his commitment to giving back to the community.

4. Alexander Karp: $8.4 billion

Alexander Karp, CEO and co-founder of Palantir Technologies, boasts a net worth of $8.4 billion. Known for his forward-thinking approach to data analytics and software solutions, Karp has played a pivotal role in driving digital transformation across industries.

His leadership at Palantir reflects a unique blend of technological insight and strategic thinking that has been instrumental in establishing the company’s global reputation and success.

5. Mike Adenuga: $6.8 billion

Mike Adenuga rounds out the list with a net worth of $6.8 billion. As the founder of Globacom, one of Africa’s largest telecommunications companies, Adenuga has been a key force in expanding Nigeria’s telecom and oil sectors.

His entrepreneurial spirit and strategic investments have helped reshape the business landscape, making him a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs across the continent.

These remarkable individuals exemplify the power of vision, determination, and creativity in overcoming obstacles and achieving extraordinary success.