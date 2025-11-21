Lafarge Africa Restores Historic Independence Obelisk, Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainability

L-R: Honourable Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment (CCT&l), Lagos State, Mrs Folashade Bada Ambrose; Chief Executive Officer, Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB), Lucia C. Shittu; Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, MFR; Group Managing Director/CEO, Lafarge Africa PLC, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi; Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka and Independent Non-Executive Director, Lafarga Africa PLC; Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi at the commissioning of the upgraded Independence Memorial Obelisk at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company and manufacturers of a range of cement brands, has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability demonstrated by the rehabilitation and preservation of a cultural and historical heritage - the Independence Memorial Obelisk at the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

The rehabilitation focused on structural strengthening, aesthetic renewal, accessibility upgrades, and restoration of symbolic carvings and historical inscriptions, while preserving the monument’s original design and significance.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, noted that the rehabilitation of the Independence Memorial Obelisk reflects the company’s contribution to Nigeria’s infrastructure renewal through sustainable building practices.

Alade-Akinyemi explained that the project also demonstrates Lafarge’s commitment to sustainability, as the renovation incorporates the use of Ecoplanet Elephant, its eco-friendly cement solution that delivers structural durability with at least 30% fewer carbon emissions, underscoring the company’s ambition to build for the future without compromising environmental responsibility.

“At Lafarge Africa, we remain committed to contributing to Nigeria’s development through projects that promote history, sustainability, and better living for future generations. We are deeply honoured to play a role in preserving this national treasure. The Independence Memorial Obelisk represents a defining moment in our country’s history, and ensuring its longevity is not just an investment in infrastructure, but an investment in identity, memory, and national pride,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, MFR noted that preserving historical assets like the Obelisk is essential to nurturing a culturally aware nation, particularly now that Nigeria is placing greater focus on the intersection of history, innovation, and sustainable development.

Oduwole, commending Lafarge Africa for its commitment to safeguarding historical monuments while supporting national development, noted that, “Lafarge’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria is undeniable. The Obelisk stands as a powerful symbol of our nation’s hope and optimism. As Nigeria’s story continues to evolve and rise, we must all embrace the responsibility to build with intentionality, pride, and a deep respect for our heritage,” she said.

In his speech, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu represented by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, stated, “The Obelisk stands as a powerful symbol of heritage and sustained development—reflecting the strength of our diversity and the enduring hope of the Nigerian people. It embodies the values of unity, peace, progress, and nationhood, while enhancing cultural preservation and boosting tourism. We commend Lafarge Africa for making this vision a reality.”

In her remarks, the Managing Director, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lucia Shittu said, “The Obelisk, standing proudly within the 14.6-hectare expanse of Tafawa Balewa Square, is more than a monument, it is a living testament to Nigeria’s journey toward independence and democracy. As the site where the Union Jack was lowered, it holds deep historical significance and continues to inspire national pride and reflection.”

Other dignitaries at the event include the Chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment, Senator Umar Suleiman Sadiq; Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Commerce, Honourable Ahmed Munir; Honourable Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment (CCT&l), Lagos State, Mrs Folashade Bada Ambrose; Independent Non-Executive Director, Lafarga Africa PLC; Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi; President and Chairman of the Council, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr Gabriel Idahosa, FCA; Vice President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Prince Abimbola Olashore, FCA; Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Chinyere Almona, FCA among others.

About Lafarge Africa Plc

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Nigerian building solutions company, is now a member of Huaxin Cement Co. Ltd. Listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group, Lafarge Africa is actively participating in the urbanization and economic growth of Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa.

Lafarge Africa has the widest footprint in Nigeria with cement operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State) with Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

Lafarge Africa leverages on its innovative expertise to provide value-added products and services solutions in the building and construction industry in Nigeria. Lafarge Africa Plc is renowned for the production of a wide range of cement solutions designed to meet all building and construction needs from small projects like individual home buildings to major construction projects. Additional information is available on the web site at www.lafarge.com.ng

About Huaxin

Huaxin, founded in 1907 and incorporated in China, is listed on the Shanghai and on the Hong Kong stock exchanges and is among the 10 largest cement groups in the world. In addition to cement, Huaxin operates aggregates and ready-mixed concrete as well as waste management businesses and has its own cement and waste pre-/co-processing equipment manufacturing with proprietary technology. Huaxin is recognised among world's top manufacturing enterprises and most valuable brands.