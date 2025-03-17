JMG Champions Gender Equality, Celebrates Women on International Women’s Day

In celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025, JMG, a leading provider of electromechanical solutions in Nigeria, reaffirmed its commitment to gender equality by honouring the remarkable women within its workforce. Under the theme "Accelerate Action," this year’s event highlights the company’s dedication to promoting inclusivity, empowering women, and driving meaningful progress toward a more equitable workplace.

Held at Radisson Blu, Victoria Island, the event brought together all JMG women for an inspiring session headlined by a keynote address from Iphie Chuks-Adizue, Managing Director (Africa), Global Citizen. Speaking at the event, she highlighted the pivotal role of women in shaping industries, communities, and economies while emphasizing the need for collective action to close gender gaps.

A fireside chat, moderated by Oluwatomi Faniran, Head of Marketing at JMG, featured an esteemed panel of industry leaders, including Debbie Larry-Izamoje, CEO of Brila FM; Toks Modupe, Chief Consultant of TPT International; and Iphie Chuks-Adizue. The panelists shared insights on navigating career challenges, breaking barriers, and accelerating progress for women in leadership and business.

Speaking on JMG’s commitment to gender equality, Group General Manager, Rabi Jammal stated;

At JMG, we celebrate the invaluable contributions of women as equal stakeholders in our success. Inclusivity is not just a one-day commitment—it is embedded in our culture every single day. As we accelerate action for gender equality, we remain committed to breaking barriers, challenging biases, and ensuring that every woman thrives with her talent, skills, and capacity.

As part of its ongoing efforts to accelerate action, JMG continues to cultivate a workplace that champions women’s empowerment, leadership development, and career growth. The company also encourages its partners, clients, and stakeholders to join in shaping a more inclusive and equitable future.

