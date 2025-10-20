itel Spreads Love and Nutrition on World Food Day with “Nourish to Flourish” CSR in Rivers State

In the spirit of compassion and community development, leading mobile technology and smartlife brand itel Nigeria marked World Food Day 2025 with a heartwarming Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative themed “Nourish to Flourish.” The outreach took place on October 17, 2025, across two communities, Kpite and Bunu, in Tai Local Government Area, Rivers State, touching the lives of hundreds of children and their families.

In partnership with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative (LFBI), itel brought smiles and hope to pupils of Divine Academy, St. James Academy, Primary School 1–3 in Kpite Community, and Divine Grace Schools and Model Primary School 1–3 in Bunu Community. The team distributed freshly cooked meals, along with branded school bags, mathematical sets, and water bottles to promote nourishment, learning, and well-being among young learners.

The initiative, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and 4 (Quality Education), underscores itel’s long-standing commitment to improving lives through meaningful social impact.

Speaking during the event, Olorun-nimbe Dolapo, ATL Marketing Manager at itel Nigeria, emphasised the brand’s dedication to fostering community growth beyond technology.

“At itel, we believe that true progress begins with people, especially the young ones. Our ‘Nourish to Flourish’ initiative is more than just a CSR; it’s a promise to ensure that children in underserved communities have both the nutrition and the tools they need to learn, grow, and thrive. By combining healthy meals with educational support, we are investing in the future of these communities,” he said.

Also speaking, Maume Agbaosi, Donor Relations and Partner Agency Officer at Lagos Food Bank Initiative, expressed gratitude for the collaboration and highlighted the importance of multi-sector partnerships in addressing hunger and child welfare in Nigeria.

“Our partnership with itel over the years and today shows what is possible when organisations unite for a common cause. Together, we’ve not only provided meals but also restored hope and happiness to children who deserve every opportunity to succeed. Combating hunger is a collective effort, and we are proud to work with a brand that shares our vision for a nourished and empowered Nigeria,” Agbaosi noted.

The children and teachers across both communities welcomed the initiative with excitement, with many expressing appreciations for the gesture that combined both care and empowerment. For many of the young pupils, it was not just a day of receiving food and school supplies; it was a day of joy, inclusion, and renewed motivation to pursue their dreams.

Through CSR initiatives like “Nourish to Flourish”, itel continues to live up to its brand philosophy of “Enjoy Better Life”, demonstrating that the company’s impact extends far beyond smartphones and gadgets, reaching the very heart of the community.

As the day ended, smiles filled the classrooms and playgrounds of Tai LGA, a testament to the power of kindness, partnership, and the enduring belief that when children are nourished, both in body and in mind, they truly flourish.

