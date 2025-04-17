How the Naira’s 2025 slide is driving interest in Dollar-paying side gigs

As the naira traded above ₦1,540 to the dollar and moved even further in informal markets, wages and savings lost significant value. To protect their livelihoods, an increasing number of professionals and students have turned to online platforms, remote gigs and peer services that pay in dollars or stablecoins.

These side hustles provide a hedge against local currency risk and are reshaping the way Nigerians work and earn.

Surge in freelance platform registrations

Freelancers have flocked to global marketplaces where projects are paid in dollars. Skills in web development, graphic design and copywriting fetch rates that, when converted at parallel‑market rates, deliver two to three times the income of comparable naira gigs. New sign‑ups on these platforms spiked in the first quarter of 2025.

Growth of remote customer support roles

International businesses outsourcing customer service opened more positions with dollar‑based salaries. Call centres and virtual assistant agencies now advertise roles that include a base pay in dollars plus bonuses. These postings attract applicants who can then convert earnings at favourable unofficial forex rates.

ALSO READ: 7 actionable tips to turn side gigs into steady income

Expansion of crypto microtask earnings

Blockchain‑powered gig apps reward users in stablecoins for completing small tasks such as data tagging or content review. Payments in USDT or USDC maintain value against naira declines. Workers cash out through peer‑to‑peer exchanges, preserving their real income despite currency swings.

Peer‑to‑peer remittance arbitrage

Tech‑savvy Nigerians facilitate informal remittances by matching diaspora dollars with local naira. They charge a modest fee but benefit from the spread between official and parallel‑market rates. This arbitrage has emerged as a lucrative side gig, especially in urban centres.

Affiliate marketing for global retailers

As consumer goods prices rise with import costs, affiliate marketers promote foreign products on social media. Commissions from platforms like Amazon pay in dollars, allowing promoters to earn hard currency that offsets the impact of naira depreciation on domestic purchasing power.

Dollar‑indexed contract work in local startups

Some forward‑thinking Nigerian startups now peg contract rates or performance bonuses to the dollar. This protects key talent from currency risk and attracts skilled professionals who otherwise might seek fully foreign‑paid roles. The practice remains limited but is steadily gaining traction.

Online tutoring and content creation paid in dollars

Educators and influencers are offering courses and monetised content through platforms that pay in dollars or euros. Lessons in coding, language learning and professional skills can command hourly rates of $10 to $30, translating to substantial naira earnings when exchanged locally.

By seeking gigs that pay in dollars or stable digital assets, Nigerians are crafting a new livelihood strategy.