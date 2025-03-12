How oil loans are disrupting Nigeria’s Naira-for-crude deal

However, oil-backed loan obligations are now limiting the crude available for local refineries. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has tied up a significant portion of its crude output in loan agreements, reducing the volume meant for the naira-for-crude arrangement.

This shortage disrupts operations at local refineries, forcing them to turn to more expensive imported crude and undermining the policy’s intended benefits.

The situation calls for careful policy adjustments to balance loan commitments with domestic energy security. Below are key factors illustrating this disruption;

Loan Commitments Limiting Crude Allocation NNPC’s oil loan agreements require fixed volumes of crude to secure financing. This contractual commitment reduces the amount available for the naira-for-crude policy, directly impacting domestic crude supply and the operational stability of local refineries.

Operational Strains on Domestic Refineries Local refineries rely on a steady, affordable supply of crude to operate efficiently. The diversion of crude for loan repayments leads to supply shortages, forcing refineries to scale back production, which increases operational costs and disrupts the domestic energy supply chain.

Heightened Dependency on Imported Crude With less crude available from domestic sources, refineries must turn to imported oil, which is priced in foreign currency. This shift not only raises costs but also exposes refineries to exchange rate risks, further eroding the intended financial benefits of the policy.

Policy and Contractual Conflicts The dual obligations of meeting oil loan requirements and maintaining a robust naira-for-crude deal create a policy conflict. Stakeholders are urging a review of current contracts to ensure that loan commitments do not undermine the domestic refining agenda and the broader energy strategy.

Calls for Strategic Recalibration Industry experts and policymakers advocate for revising oil loan agreements to free up more crude for domestic use. A strategic rebalancing of these contracts would restore the intended supply levels for local refineries and reinforce Nigeria’s energy security.

These insights underscore the urgent need for policy adjustments that reconcile loan obligations with domestic refining goals.