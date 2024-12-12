Ibadan welcomes Westmead Mall just in time for the holidays

Ibadan, Oyo State - In a move set to revolutionize the shopping experience in Ibadan, Westmead Mall has officially opened its doors to the public at Rayfield Gardens City Estate, Christopher Adebayo Alao Akala GRA, Wofun, Monatan in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State.

According to a statement by Prince Laja Adeoye, Managing Director and CEO of Fendini Group, the developer of Rayfield Gardens City Estate, Westmead Mall is strategically positioned to cater for the needs of residents and the general public.

The mall boasts an impressive array of amenities, including a Supermarket, Pharmacy, Spa, Salon, Bakery, Restaurant, Game Arcade, Gym and Letable Shops. Prince Adeoye noted that Westmead Mall will offer exceptional customer centric services and provide unmatched retail pricing of items to consumers.

The opening of Westmead Mall is part of a larger development plan for Rayfield Gardens City Estate, which will also feature a banking hall, school, international conference centre, hotels, and a hospital. According to the CEO, "Rayfield Gardens City Estate is a one-stop shop and first of its kind in Oyo State.

"We are confident that those desiring comfortable, serene, luxurious living and secured space will choose our estate first because we have in place all the necessary infrastructures such as paved roads, drainages, Water, electricity installation, solar-powered street lights, and effective security formation including CCTV cameras."

Adeoye stated further that, Rayfield Gardens City consist of stunning duplexes, with serviced plots available for interested public who want to build their choice homes in the Estate, calling on investors who would also like to build hotels, schools, hospitals, banking halls and International Conference Centers in the commercial wing of the Estate.

Recall that in October 2024, the Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, visited the Estate, where he inspected ongoing development of various duplexes and other projects and commended the developer for their hard work and creative approach towards the project. The development of the Estate is a Public Private Partnership initiative between Fendini and Oyo State Government via the OYSIPA.

The Governor's efforts to elevate Oyo State and turn it into a leading economic hub in the country is yielding positive results with massive inflow of investments and opening of more commercial activities across the State.

With the grand opening, Westmead Mall is poised to become a leading hub for shopping, entertainment, and community activities in Ibadan.

