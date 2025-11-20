Pulse logo
D’banj partners United Nations to Issue National Call for Nigerian Youth Positively Driven (NYPD) Initiative

20 November 2025 at 16:30
Following Afreximbank’s recent equity acquisition in his C.R.E.A.M Platform, global entertainer and tech entrepreneur D’banj has announced a national call to all Nigerians through the launch of the Nigerian Youth Positively Driven(NYPD) initiative. The launch took place at the UN@80 celebration in Abuja, where the Creative Alliance for Peace was also unveiled.

NYPD is a nationwide movement inviting Nigerians to document positive actions, inspiring deeds, and community impact happening around them.

Through the NYPD portal: featured individuals can win ₦1,000,000 Grant while uploaders earn ₦250,000 grant. Rewards are issued weekly, making the platform one of the largest ongoing positive-impact reward systems in the country.

After the C.R.E.A.M Platform rewards the NYPDians, the selected entries are transferred to the Creative Alliance for Peace for further amplification, development, and long-term impact execution.

A major focus of the alliance is the promotion of renewable energy solutions and sustainability projects that uplift communities across Nigeria.

D’banj describes the initiative as a national call to redirect attention from negativity and highlight the real stories shaping Nigeria’s future. Speaking more about the opportunity, He disclosed, “When you talk about the creative industry, we all know that today, content is the biggest export that we have as a nation. Unfortunately, we don’t have enough strong alliances or platforms where the youths can effectively access support. 

“Africa is the biggest when it comes to creativity, and we have not even scratched 20%. I think it is so important to come together to have that voice. We’re moving and the movement is called Nigerian Youths Positively Driven (NYPD). With it, we have created the alliance and we now need the youths who are positively driven to jump on it.

The NYPD portal is now open for submissions nationwide. Lives are about to change!

Click this link to start https://nypd.creamplatform.com.

