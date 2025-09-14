NUPRC report sparks fresh reaction as crude oil losses hit 16-year low

Crude oil losses in Nigeria have fallen to their lowest level in 16 years, with the Niger Delta Environmental Justice Coalition attributing the milestone to Tantita Security Services Limited.

A recent report by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) revealed that as of July 2025, crude oil losses had dropped to 9,600 barrels per day (bpd), the lowest level since 2009.

This marks a dramatic turnaround for the nation’s oil sector, which has long been plagued by theft and sabotage.

In a statement issued in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, coalition spokesman Comrade Abalagha Adawari lauded Tantita’s operatives for their role in protecting vital oil infrastructure.

“The personnel of Tantita Security Services have risked their lives to combat notorious oil bunkers in the Niger Delta,” Adawari said.

He added that the latest figures reflect their dedication.

“The NUPRC report is a testament to their relentless efforts in reducing crude oil theft to its lowest level since 2009.”

Between January and July 2025, total crude oil losses amounted to 2.04 million barrels, averaging 9,600 barrels per day, a significant decrease from previous years of rampant theft.

The coalition highlighted Tantita’s extensive knowledge of the Niger Delta terrain as a decisive factor.

“Tantita’s operatives are uniquely equipped to address this challenge,” Adawari noted.

The group urged the Tinubu administration to sustain its support for Tantita, cautioning that complacency could reverse recent gains.

“Continued collaboration between the government and Tantita is essential to eliminating crude oil losses and securing a prosperous future for Nigeria’s oil industry,” Adawari stressed.