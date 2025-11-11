Canon Showcases Nigerian Filmmaker Nora Awolowo’s Creative Brilliance With Exclusive Screenings of Racket Queen in Lagos

Canon, a leader in imaging technology, hosted an exclusive movie screening of Racket Queen in Lagos, a short film by acclaimed Nigerian filmmaker Nora Awolowo, shot entirely on the Canon EOS C400 cinema camera. The production stands as a testament to Nora’s creative excellence, visual storytelling finesse, and technical mastery, with her work speaking powerfully for itself.





The Canon EOS C400, designed for professional filmmakers, played a pivotal role in capturing the film’s striking visuals and emotional depth, showcasing Canon’s ongoing commitment to supporting the region’s creative community with advanced imaging tools.





The morning media screening brought together journalists from across arts, culture, entertainment, business, and technology publications, providing an exclusive first look at Racket Queen and deeper insight into Nora’s filmmaking approach. Later in the evening, Canon hosted an industry screening for filmmakers, peers, and Canon’s creative network, an engaging event and networking session celebrating collaboration, innovation, and shared passion for storytelling.





Both events also featured a soft launch of Canon’s new EOS C50, an entry-level cinema camera designed to empower emerging filmmakers. Compact yet powerful, the C50 expands Canon’s professional cinema lineup, making high-quality production more accessible to new creators.





Speaking at the event, Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director for Canon Central and North Africa, said: “At Canon, we believe in the power of storytelling and the importance of equipping creators with the right tools to express their vision. Our collaboration with Nora on Racket Queen reflects how technology and artistry come together to elevate filmmaking in Africa. We’re proud to continue empowering creators and building a thriving creative community across the region.”