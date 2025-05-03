adidas Nigeria launches mid-season sale offering up to 50% off selected items

adidas Nigeria has officially announced the commencement of its Mid-Season Discount Sale, offering customers up to 50% off a wide range of products across all categories.

The sale is currently live and runs through 31st May, both in-store and online via https://www.adidas.com/ng/ .

This discount sales reinforces adidas’ ongoing commitment to delivering premium, high-quality products at accessible price points for consumers across the country. From performance footwear and apparel to lifestyle collections and streetwear staples, the mid-season sale provides an opportunity for new and existing customers to engage with the brand meaningfully.

With the growing demand for convenience in retail, adidas Nigeria is also placing strong emphasis on delivering a seamless digital shopping experience. The brand’s official website, https://www.adidas.com/ng/ , offers an intuitive and secure platform for customers to explore and shop the latest collections with ease.

Featuring detailed product information, secure payment options, and FREE nationwide delivery, the online store is built to ensure every Nigerian shopper can access the brand from the comfort of their home.

Shoppers can look forward to a wide selection of discounted items during the campaign. These include best-selling products such as the Ultraboost and Forum sneakers, Adicolor hoodies, track pants, training kits, Originals lifestyle wear, and performance gear designed for athletes and active individuals. Whether you’re shopping for sport, style, or everyday comfort, adidas is offering something for everyone at a significantly reduced price.

Speaking on the campaign, Ijeoma Arum, CEO of BrandCo Nigeria Ltd, the exclusive authorised franchise owner in Nigeria, noted:

“We believe every Nigerian deserves the opportunity to experience the quality, innovation, and heritage that adidas represents. This Mid-Season Sale reflects our mission to make premium fashion and performance wear more accessible, while deepening our connection with the local market.”

Since its official entry into Nigeria, adidas has demonstrated a clear intention to expand its presence and relevance within the region. Through strategic campaigns and targeted retail initiatives, the brand continues to invest in Nigeria, bridging the gap between global fashion and local consumer needs.

“We want Nigerians to have the convenience of enjoying global brands and world-class shopping experiences locally. This initiative is also a way of giving back,” Arum added. “We recognise the loyalty and enthusiasm Nigerians have shown for the brand worldwide, and we’re committed to ensuring more people can own and enjoy adidas products in Nigeria.”

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the limited-time offer, with availability subject to stock. Whether shopping for performance or everyday wear, the sale offers an excellent opportunity to purchase authentic adidas products at exceptional value.

Discounts are available In-Store at adidas retail locations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt and Online at https://www.adidas.com/ng/ Offer valid until May 31st.

Terms and conditions apply. While supplies last.

